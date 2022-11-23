City of Barrie makes it easier for Specialized Transit clients to book services

The City of Barrie launched a new online booking service for existing Specialized Transit clients to access.

The booking service allows clients to book, manage, and view upcoming trips online.

Specialized Transit is a door-to-door shared ride program for people unable to use the conventional bus service due to a disability.

"Ultimately, this will reduce wait times, improve efficiencies and increase ridership," said Brent Forsyth, Director of Transit and Parking.

The online booking service is available 24/7.