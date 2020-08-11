BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie city council has given the green light for a pilot project that would provide some businesses with the option to take operations outdoors.

Business in the Parks is part of the city's COVID recovery plan that would allow some businesses to run outside at the Meridian Place and Kiwanis Pavillion by the Southshore Centre.

The idea is to give those businesses that can't operate at full capacity inside, like yoga, dance, music and fitness classes, some extra space outdoors.

In normal circumstances, the city wouldn't necessarily approve commercial activity in a park, but in an effort to support those businesses that require space or distancing requirements, it's giving this a try.

"It'll allow some of these groups that we just mentioned to have larger gatherings to make it more worthwhile for them to be in business. So it's certainly going to help," said Todd Tuckey, Barrie Chamber of Commerce President.

The pilot project will run for six weeks starting September 8. Interested businesses will be able to apply in the coming weeks.