BARRIE -- The city of Barrie is adding to its list of cancellations because of the ongoing pandemic. The Spring Session for registered recreation programming, all special events and theatre shows are cancelled until June 7th. No new events permits will be given out until at least June 7th.

There will also be no bookings of sports fields until further notice, and community centres and theatres remain closed until further notice.

All cancellations and closures will be reviewed regularly and may be extended based on advice from health officials.