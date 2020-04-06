BARRIE -- The city of Barrie has announced it is laying off part of the city's workforce as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing the closure of community centres and theatres, the city is laying off about 470 part-time recreation and theatre staff members, until the facilities are up and running again.

Because the city is now providing free transit, it is also laying off part-time transit clerk workers.

"These are truly unprecedented times, and the city is faced with the tough choices of how we operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Laying off members of our staff team is not a decision we took lightly," says Michael Prowse, Chief Administration Officer.

"Our main goal is to keep our employees safe and healthy and get them back to work as soon as responsibly possible. "

The city says it is committed to providing essential services and will continue to evaluate and monitor service levels.