Christmas for Kids kicks off Innisfil toy drive

Innisfil council is teaming up with a local charity to ensure that kids in the region have something to open during the holidays.

Christmas for Kids officially kicked off its 2022 Toy Drive at Town Hall campaign.

The annual event invites community members to donate new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards to support the growing need in the region.

"This year, the demand has been huge because of inflation – so we're getting about five or six new families every day," said Myrlene Boken, Innisfil's Christmas for Kids president.

"We're currently at about 160 families and 534 children, and we have Christmas lists for them all, so our toy drives are very, very important to us."

Christmas for Kids is a year-round charity. Boken said financially, it's been a struggle, but she is confident community members will continue to show their support.

"We're trying to encourage people to donate. I know everybody is strapped for cash this time of year, especially with the current economic situation, but if everybody gives a little bit, we can help all of our children," Boken said.

Donation boxes are set up all across town, and locations are found on its website, along with a link for financial donations.

Christmas for Kids also has an Angel list option on its website that directs people to a created Amazon Wish List.