Christmas Cheer aims to raise $250,000 for families in need this holiday season

Barrie, Ont. -

With rising food costs a growing concern right across Canada and here at home, donations for families in need are more important than ever as the annual Barrie & District Christmas Cheer campaign kicks off.

Over the years, the campaign has supported nearly 1,700 families during the holidays by collecting food and toy donations to fill hampers.

However, Christmas Cheer has pivoted for the second year to an all-cash model because of the pandemic.

Christmas Cheer has implemented changes to the 2021 campaign:

all applications will be processed online

only money donations will be accepted

no volunteer opportunities are available to the public

The Christmas Cheer board members will purchase toys for applicants with children using the money raised online.

Additionally, online platforms are available this year for anyone who wishes to host a virtual fundraiser.

The campaign's goal is to raise $250,000.