BARRIE, ONT. -- Hospice Orillia and Mariposa House Hospice aim to provide an environment that feels like home those nearing the end of their lives.

But that kind of personal care touch is pricey to deliver.

The homes hope to raise $15,000 in the annual Hike for Hospice event May 1 and 2.

Officials invite you to choose your own adventure, to give them a hand while respecting the province's stay-at-home order.

"Find a hike that you like, go out for a couple hours, half an hour, fifteen minutes, however long you like," says Amanda Tevelde with Hospice Orillia.

"Ask your immediate household to join you and enjoy the outdoors. Take in some time. Ask your friends and family however, to support your efforts and make a donation."

