

CTV Barrie





A chimney fire damaged five condo units in Lagoon City on Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the condo block to find the flames in the roof space.

Thirty-eight firefighters spent hours battling back the blaze that started at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Everyone got out safely.

Damage is estimated at $1.8 million.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time but investigators say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.