Chimney fire damages five condo units in Ramara Township
Damage is visible at a condo in Lagoon City, Ramara Township on Tues., Feb. 5, 2019 (Photo Cred: Emilie Maillet)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:14PM EST
A chimney fire damaged five condo units in Lagoon City on Monday night.
Fire crews responded to the condo block to find the flames in the roof space.
Thirty-eight firefighters spent hours battling back the blaze that started at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Everyone got out safely.
Damage is estimated at $1.8 million.
There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time but investigators say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.