BARRIE, ONT. -- Three men face charges in connection to a large brawl that broke out during the Euro Cup celebrations at a restaurant in Bradford earlier this month.

South Simcoe Police charged two Bradford men, ages 29 and 36, with one count each of assault and causing a disturbance.

A 50-year-old Richmond Hill man is charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of causing a disturbance.

According to police, two employees at Hacienda Santa Teresa restaurant and a customer were assaulted when a group of men attempted to enter the restaurant without masks and tried to bring in a cooler of alcohol.

The restaurant on Holland Street West at Drury Street released footage of the altercation that happened on July 11.

The three accused were released with future court dates.