Charges laid after truck crashes into home in Barrie neighbourhood

A truck crashed into a Barrie home on Thurs. Aug. 10, 2023 (Michael Chorney / At the Scene Photography). A truck crashed into a Barrie home on Thurs. Aug. 10, 2023 (Michael Chorney / At the Scene Photography).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver