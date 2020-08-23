BARRIE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old man arrested after a bizarre incident along Highway 400 in Bradford on Sunday faces multiple drug and weapons charges.

OPP said they recovered a loaded gun, cocaine and marijuana after an SUV crashed into a ditch off the northbound lanes near the 5th Line and hit a sign.

Acting Sgt. Dan Hunter said the accused, and a young female passenger abandoned the vehicle and made their way off the highway onto Sideroad 5.

Police allege the man dropped the loaded gun and drugs along the way.

Both were taken into custody. The girl was later released.

The relationship between the accused and the girl is not clear.