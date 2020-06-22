BARRIE, ONT. -- The cleanup and repairs have begun at a north end Barrie business after a driver appears to have lost control and crashed a vehicle into the storefront.

The incident happened on Monday night around 9:30 at LA Fitness on Cundles Road.

Police say the 25-year-old driver had to be pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital. Paramedics tell CTV News the man was conscious and in stable condition.

He has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.