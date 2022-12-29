Charges laid after 8-year-old child struck by vehicle in Orillia

One person has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Orillia.

According to police, the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive.

Police say the 8-year-old pedestrian, who was crossing at the intersection, was struck as a result of the two-vehicle crash.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police say no one else was injured in the crash.

A 66-year-old Orillia man is facing impaired driving charges. he is due to appear in court in Orillia on Jan. 10.

UPDATE: Intersection of Park St and Collegiate Dr in #Orillia has reopened.

A 66-year-old of Orillia has been charged in relation to the investigation with:

• Operation Causing Bodily Harm

• Operation While Impaired – BAC 80 plus

A 66-year-old of Orillia has been charged in relation to the investigation.

The roadway was closed for an investigation but was reopened after 8 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.