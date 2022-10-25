Charges dropped against former Bracebridge mayor accused of violating Endangered Species Act

Charges against former Bracebridge mayor dropped for allegedly destroying Blanding's turtle's nests and endangering their habitat on Oct. 25, 2022 (Credit: Parks Canada). Charges against former Bracebridge mayor dropped for allegedly destroying Blanding's turtle's nests and endangering their habitat on Oct. 25, 2022 (Credit: Parks Canada).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver