BARRIE
    • Central Ontario's largest model train show returns for Family Day Weekend

    All aboard, one of Ontario's largest model train shows has returned to Barrie for Family Day weekend.

    The Barrie Allandale Railway Modellers are hosting the 52nd annual show at the Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, featuring dozens of vendors and model train displays.

    The event, which kicked off on Saturday, will continue into Sunday.  

