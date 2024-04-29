Central Ontario regional healthcare job fair

Area hospitals are gathering under one roof to compete for your skills.

In a unique collaboration, hospitals in the region have joined forces to host a job fair aimed at recruiting healthcare professionals.

The event includes Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre; Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital; Headwaters Health Care Centre; Georgian Bay General Hospital; Collingwood General and Marine Hospital; and Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday’s job fair will be open to peoples interested in a wide range of healthcare positions, including nursing, laboratory, allied health, pharmacy, medical imaging, and clinical externs. The event will be held at 80 Bell Farm Road, Barrie from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are thrilled to collaborate on this unique initiative," said Dara Marcoccia, vice president of people experience and chief human resources officer at RVH.

"By bringing together multiple healthcare institutions, we aim to streamline the recruitment process and offer candidates a comprehensive view of the diverse career opportunities available in our region."

The job fair will allow attendees to engage directly with recruiters, learn about job openings, and gain insights into the unique culture and offerings of each participating hospital.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to pre-register for the event to streamline the registration process and maximize their networking opportunities.