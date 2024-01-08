Central Ontario could see its first major snowstorm of the year

A huge swath of southern and central Ontario's weather map is shaded in grey by Environment Canada.

This colour signifies a weather statement regarding the potential of an upcoming major winter snowstorm.

Most of central Ontario is covered under this statement, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey, Bruce, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, York and Durham regions.

The national weather agency is calling for significant snowfall with a risk of freezing rain possible Tuesday and Tuesday night.

We can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, with amounts higher in some areas.

Snow may be heavy at times, with a risk of freezing rain. The snow is expected to change to rain Tuesday night as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Difficult travel conditions will be likely, particularly later Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Environment Canada indicates snowfall warnings or winter weather travel advisories may be issued for some regions as this event draws nearer.