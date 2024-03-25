BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cause of fire at Nottawasaga Inn under investigation

    Fire crews attend the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston, Ont., on Mon., March 25, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Fire crews attend the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston, Ont., on Mon., March 25, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Fire crews were called to the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston Monday morning and arrived to find flames in a first floor conference room.

    The resort was evacuated temporarily as a safety precaution, and the fire was quickly extinguished, but smoke had already spread throughout the building, causing damage.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    No injuries were reported.

