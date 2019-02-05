Provincial police are looking for a man after a break-in at a Shelburne business.

The thief didn’t make off with much, but he left behind a large amount of evidence.

Every move the suspect made was recorded by one surveillance camera after another.

The man can be seen on video walking around Shelburne Iron and Metal at approximately 11:30 on Sunday night.

He grabs a pipe and heads to the front door and smashes the glass, gaining entry.

“I think he was kind of stupid,” says Derick Lehmann. “He obviously had intent, and he was smart enough to cover his face. He didn’t seem to have a plan.”

After checking through two offices, the suspect zeroed in on the cash register, which was empty except for some receipts.

“We don’t keep money on site,” Laymann says.

The suspect was in and out within four minutes, making off with nothing more than some loose change.

The building has signs posted to warn potential thieves that there are multiple surveillance cameras, and police are optimistic they will find the man given the high quality of the video.

“Any video surveillance is helpful for us,” OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier says. “But the better the picture, the easier it is for us to follow up.”

The owners of the shop are offering a reward for any information that leads to a conviction.