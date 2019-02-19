

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police charged 29 people with impaired driving in the past week calling this a ‘troubling trend’ as it adds to the more than 200 impaired-related charges already laid in 2019.

Police say the latest charge occurred in East Gwillimbury on Feb. 11 shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a driver asleep at the wheel of a truck in an intersection waiting to turn left.

Officers shut the vehicle off, and after several attempts, they were able to wake the driver who was placed under arrest.

Police say the driver blew more than two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit at the police station.