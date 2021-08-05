BARRIE, ONT. -- After 1,300 km, 25 cats and kittens are settling into care with the Ontario SPCA before being adopted.

The animals were brought to the Ontario SPCA through the Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden, Ont.

The Animal North Program works to deliver veterinary, food, mobile wellness services and re-homing initiatives to communities across Northern Canada.

Transfer Team Lead, Animal Protection Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, Arista Wogenstahl, said, "We had the capacity to help these cats find homes by bringing them to areas of the province where there are families waiting to adopt."

Once ready for adoption, the cats will be available through the Ontario SPCA Orillia Animal Centre and the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.