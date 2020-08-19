BARRIE, ONT. -- Students with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board will have a staggered start back to school, the board confirmed today.

The staggered return applies only to elementary and secondary students who are planning to attend in-class learning to ensure smaller crowds.

Students will return based on grade starting Sept 8, with a full complement of students by Sept 11.

Here is how the staggered start breaks down for elementary students:

Tues., Sept 8 - SK, Grades 1, 2, 3 students return

Wed., Sept 9 - Grades 4, 5 and 6 students return

Thurs., Sept 10 - Grades 7 and 8 students return

Fri., Sept 11 - JK students start

The school board said staff would reach out to the families of junior kindergarten students with specific details as they transition to school.

For secondary school students, the staggered start looks like this:

Tues., Sept 8 - Grade 9 students start

Wed., Sept 9 - Grade 10 students return

Thurs., Sept 10 - Grade 11 students return

Fri., Sept 11 - Grade 12 students return

All students, both in elementary and secondary, with special needs who require full-time educational assistant support will return on Tuesday.

Information for students who have opted for the remote learning program should be available in the coming days, the board said.