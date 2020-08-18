BARRIE, ONT. -- The York Region District School Board's pre-registration survey results indicate two-thirds of the nearly 130,000 students will return to the classroom.

The school board reports 90 per cent of parents had completed the survey.

Eighty per cent of secondary school students will return to school, while the remaining 20 per cent will continue to learn virtually.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is reaching out to parents for their decision.

SCDSB trustee chairperson Jodi Lloyd said that for students whose parents haven't decided whether to opt-out of in-person learning, the decision might be made for them.

"The likelihood at that point in time is that they will have to wait until we can accommodate them, and we may not be able to accommodate them in class. It could be a distance learning option for them," Lloyd explained.

The school board plans to release more details in the coming days, including whether the start of school will be staggered to ensure smaller crowds.