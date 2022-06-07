Catch-up clinics for kids

It's time to book and circle vaccines and boosters on your children's school calendar.

Grades 8 students are now able to get the shots that were put on hold in March 2020 due to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is now offering immunization catch-up clinics and will soon resume its publicly-funded child, youth and adult immunization services.

"Our ability to offer routine immunization services during the pandemic was critically curtailed and we are pleased to once again offer these services to residents throughout Simcoe Muskoka," said Mary Ann Holmes, SMDHU's acting assistant vice president for immunization.

Students currently enrolled in Grade 8, who missed their first or second dose of hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), and meningococcal vaccines in Grade 7 due to school immunization program delays, are encouraged to visit one of the health unit's six local offices across the region or the Georgian Mall clinic in Barrie.

"Routine vaccinations help prevent the spread of some serious preventable diseases, and staying up-to-date with your vaccinations is vital to staying healthy," Holmes said.

The health unit is also working with school board partners to resume the Grade 7 school immunization program during the 2022-2023 school year when eligible students in Grades 7 and 8 will be offered hepatitis B, meningitis C-ACYW and human papillomavirus vaccines at school-based clinics. Information will be sent home in September with students through the school in advance of school-based clinics

And on June 13, the health unit will resume routine publicly-funded immunizations for children, youth and adults who are eligible and/or overdue and who do not have access to vaccines through a healthcare provider. These immunizations will also be available at the health unit's six office locations by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.