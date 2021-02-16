BARRIE, ONT. -- Casino Rama will remain closed despite the lockdown being lifted on Tuesday across much of Ontario.

A spokesperson for Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited tells CTV News, "We are not reopening Rama and Innisfil for the time being as they are designated in the red zone, and there is the issue of variants of concern, specifically B-117."

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirmed 153 COVID-19 variants as of Tuesday, with 131 more possible cases awaiting further testing to confirm.

As the infection rates decrease across the region, Gateway Casinos says it will work with its First Nations partners on a reopening plan for Casino Rama.

It also states that it hopes to reopen its casino at Georgian Downs in Innisfil "soon."

Casino Rama closed to the public in March of last year. Officials cited the 50-person capacity limit as the reason for the ongoing closure, calling the safety measure impractical for a resort of its size.