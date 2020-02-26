BARRIE -- Casino Rama Resort was shut down for several hours Wednesday after an anonymous bomb threat.

Orillia OPP was called to the scene just after 2 p.m. and worked alongside Rama police to evacuate the entire property.

Patrons were notified of the threat from an announcement over the P.A. system.

"The announcement said that there had been an emergency situation, but not to panic. We were asked to leave immediately," a source said.

Many patrons were bused to the nearby community centre.

Just after 6 p.m., the Casino was back in business.

"Our staff have made their way back into the facility. The doors are open. The folks in the community centre are making their way back now, and we are resuming operations.," said Rob Mitchell head of communications for Casino Rama.

Police say no bomb was found, and the building has been deemed safe.

-With files from CTV's Aileen Doyle