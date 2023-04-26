Casino Rama moves ahead with upcoming concerts amid cyber attack

Two upcoming concerts scheduled for this week at Casino Rama Resort are going ahead following a cyber attack that impacted multiple casinos across Ontario.

Chris de Burgh will perform Thursday evening, and Scotty McCreery on Saturday.

Although the gaming floor and some dining outlets will remain closed, Casino Rama said it's looking forward to welcoming concertgoers back.

In a release, officials said access to the entertainment centre will be through the main entrance at the rotunda or through the back parking lot entertainment centre doors.