Canadian singer Jim Cuddy to play at Simcoe County cancer fundraiser

It will be an afternoon of fine food, good company and the serenading sounds of Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy, all while supporting a local cancer support centre.

Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka will be hosting its 16th fundraiser at a private estate on the water in Shanty Bay. Gilda's Club is dedicated to providing education and support to individuals and families affected by cancer. All of the programming is free.

The 'Sunday Afternoon by the Lake' fundraiser will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 12.

The afternoon will include fine food, drinks and a live performance by Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo.

Each ticket costs $250, and there are only 250 tickets available.

Tickets can be purchased online.