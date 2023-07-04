Canadian actor Simu Liu spends Canada Day weekend at Muskoka cottage

The picturesque landscapes of Muskoka, with its crystal-clear lakes, lush forests, and serene atmosphere, have long been a favourite getaway destination for many, including Canadian actor Simu Liu, who spent the July 1 long weekend in cottage county.

"Goshulak island has been my safe haven for over a decade," the 34-year-old actor, who stars alongside fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the soon-to-be-released Barbie movie, wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I've lived a lot of my life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares [to the] majesty of the lake," he continued. Canadian actor Simu Liu water-skies in Muskoka, Ont., over the July 1, 2023, long weekend. (Source: Simu Liu/Instagram)Liu posted photos and videos of himself with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, on the lake, riding a jet ski, waterskiing, and enjoying the cottage "that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water." Canadian actor Simu Liu and his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, are pictured on a boat in Muskoka on Goshulak Island over the July 1, 2023, long weekend. (Source: Simu Liu/Instagram)Liu, best known for his role as the titular character in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," was born in China and raised in Canada.