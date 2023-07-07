Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking the public for help locating Marc Gauthier, a 54-year-old with a shaved head, brown eyes, who may be clean-shaven.

He is five feet seven inches tall and could be wearing eyeglasses.

He is serving a 41-year sentence for robbery and firearm-related offences, plus forcible confinement, possession of an explosive device, escaping custody, assault, break and enter, theft, and drug possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Police say Gauthier is known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec.

He is also currently wanted by Nottawasaga OPP in connection with an armed robbery in Alliston.

Gauthier has several tattoos, including a tombstone and heart on his left arm and a snake and skull on his right arm.

The province's R.O.P.E. squad urges anyone with information on Gauthier's whereabouts to contact it at 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.

Additionally, tips can be supplied to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.