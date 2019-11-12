Tinsle, lights and garland by the truckloads arrive at Canada's Wonderland as the amusement park becomes a winter wonderland.

"To date, we have been a three-seasons park, you know, spring, summer and fall. We've decided to open this up for the winter for this new holiday experience and to become a four-seasons park for our guests," explains Grace Peacock.

The rehearsals are underway and it's all hands on deck for the transformation. " People are not going to recognize the park when they walk in the front gate," Peacock says.

Crews have been working for weeks, replacing summer equipment with new seasonal gear.

Many signs have been changed to reflect the theme and Christmas glitter is everywhere.

Hundreds of Christmas trees decorate the park with more than five-million twinkling lights and 200-thousand ornaments.

The park is equipped with a massive ice skating rink located at the foot of Wonder Mountain and plenty of performances will delight guests over the run of Winterfest.

Canada's Wonderland's Winterfest will open to the public on Nov. 22 until Dec. 31 on select dates.

- With files from CTV's Rob Cooper