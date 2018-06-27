Featured
Canada Day celebrations and fireworks
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:26PM EDT
There are plenty of events going on across the region to celebrate Canada Day. Here’s a look at where you can celebrate and enjoy fireworks.
Adjala-Tosorontio: Fireworks at municipal building/grounds
Aurora: Fireworks at dusk at Lambert Wilson Park.
Barrie: Celebrations begin at 1 p.m. at Heritage Park. Fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay at 10 p.m.
Bracebridge: Celebrations begin at 12 p.m. in the downtown. Fireworks will happen over the bay at 10 p.m.
Bradford: Celebrations at 4:30 p.m. at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre. Fireworks to be held at 10 p.m.
Creemore: Celeb rations at various ocations. Fireworks to take place at dusk.
East Gwillimbury: Fireworks at dusk over the Mount Albert Lions Community Centre
Georgina: Festivities start at 2 p.m. at The ROC. Fireworks to be held at 10 p.m.
Gravenhurst: Festivities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gull Lake Rotary Park.
Huntsville: Celebrations begin at 9 a.m. at various locations. Fireworks happen at 10 p.m. over Hunters Bay.
Innisfil: Festivities at Innisfil Lions Hall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. .
King Township: Fireworks at dusk at Tyrwhitt Park.
Midland: Celebrations begin at 10:30 a.m. at Little Lake Park. Then head over to the Midland Town Dock for a fireworks display at dusk.
Newmarket: Fireworks at 10:10 p.m. over George Richardson Park.
New Tecumseth: Celebrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Tecumseth Recreation Centre. Fireworks at dusk at the Tottenham Conservation Area
Orillia: Celebrations begin at 9 a.m. at Couchiching Beach Park. Fireworks will happen at dusk.
Penetanguishene: Celebrations begin at 11 a.m. at Penetanguishene Centennial Museum.
Shelburne: Celebrations begin at 3 p.m. at Fiddle Park. Fireworks at dusk.
Stayner: Parade route starts at Station Park at 10:30 a.m. and finished at the Community
Centre with activities.
Stouffville: Fireworks at dusk at Memorial Park.
Wasaga Beach: Celebrations happen at noon at various locations. Fireworks to take place at dusk.
Washago: Celebrations at various locations starting 11:30 a.m.