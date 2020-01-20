BARRIE -- Provincial police are hoping to locate the people responsible for vandalizing the park, playground and washrooms at the Angus Community Park.

The OPP says the park, located on Huron Street in Essa Township, was targetted sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

The toilets were shattered, urinals and sinks were ripped off the walls, and light fixtures were broken.

The vandals also smashed windows in the community park building, ripped lights from the gazebo and broke into the Lion's storage room on the park grounds.

The area does not have security cameras, so police are turning to the public for tips.

"Any little piece of information could be that one key piece that we need to close the investigation," said Nottawasaga OPP Const. Cindy Jacome.

The damage is estimated at over $40,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP.