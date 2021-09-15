Caledon police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
A Caledon police officer was unharmed after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a crash, according to OPP.
Traffic was stopped in all directions at the Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road intersection as OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Police say that while one officer was directing traffic, a vehicle entered the intersection, hit an officer and drove off.
OPP in the area stopped the driver a short distance away. A 53-year-old from Caledon was charged with careless driving and disobeying an officer directing traffic.
The officer was not injured, and the accused will answer his charges in court.
