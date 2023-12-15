Caledon OPP investigating crash that has left driver with life-threatening injuries

A crash in Caledon Friday morning has left one driver with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road.

Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 6 am.

OPP say the driver was transported to a Toronto area trauma center.

Highway 10 reopened in both directions just before 12:30pm.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them or Crimestoppers.