BARRIE
Barrie

    • Caledon OPP investigating crash that has left driver with life-threatening injuries

    Caledon OPP are investigating after a crash that left one driver in life-threatening condition. Dec. 15, 2023 (Supplied/Caledon OPP) Caledon OPP are investigating after a crash that left one driver in life-threatening condition. Dec. 15, 2023 (Supplied/Caledon OPP)

    A crash in Caledon Friday morning has left one driver with serious and life-threatening injuries.

    Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road.

    Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 6 am.

    OPP say the driver was transported to a Toronto area trauma center.

    Highway 10 reopened in both directions just before 12:30pm.

    The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them or Crimestoppers. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News