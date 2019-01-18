

CTV Barrie





A 27-year-old Caledon man faces nine charges in connection with sexual offences against a young person.

The Caledon Major Crime Unit arrested Jamie Rowley on Thursday following an investigation.

The accused is charged with three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault on an underage person, and luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, among other offences.

Police urge anyone who may have had similar contact with the accused to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.