BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bypassing R.I.D.E. check earns driver impaired charges

    Owen Sound Police Service detachment. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service) Owen Sound Police Service detachment. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)
    Share

    Driving through a R.I.D.E check draws unwanted attention.

    Owen Sound Police were conducting a R.I.D.E check in the 700 block of 10th Street East on Tuesday at 2 a.m. when a driver approached but continued through the RIDE location without stopping.

    Police caught the driver's attention, and he stopped the vehicle 100 feet beyond the R.I.D.E. checkpoint.

    Police say the passengers in the vehicle were all determined to be heavily under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

    A breathalyzer confirmed the driver also had double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

    The 22-year-old Ottawa driver faces drinking and driving criminal charges; the vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days, and his driver's licence was automatically suspended for 90 days.

    He was released from custody and will appear in the coming weeks in the Owen Sound Court of Justice.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News