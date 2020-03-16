BARRIE -- Bars and restaurants across Ontario are empty on a day that typically sees a steady flow of boisterous crowds.

It's St. Patrick's Day, the same day Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency, ordering the closure of bars and restaurants and banning gatherings of over 50 people, all due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario's top medical official made the recommendation that all bars and restaurants close, except for those that do takeout and delivery.

"Really tough day, unprecedented actually," admits Donaleigh's Irish Pub House General Manager Colin Johnson. "The first time in nine years that we've been closed on St. Patrick's Day."

Small business owners say they understand the drastic measures that are being taken, and that public safety is a priority.

So, for now, they are doing what they can to weather the storm.

"Unfortunately, we're not even able to open our doors for takeout. We hope our patrons stay loyal and come back in full force when our doors open again," says bartender Christina Hunt, Malones Pint House.

Effective immediately, the premier also ordered the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues.

With files from CTV's Aileen Doyle