Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program ending
The Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1. Simcoe County will redistribute the program's $140,000 funding to other local food security agencies.
"This is going to be a really big impact for our community," said Sara Peddle, executive director of the Busby Centre.
Staff with the Salvation Army said it saw a spark in demand for the decade-long service during the pandemic but had seen those numbers begin to decline and, in recent months, felt it was the right time to re-evaluate how to best serve the community.
"How best we can as a community, as a partner agency, work with other agency partners and the county to distribute that responsibility and make sure people had access to food and meals wherever they found themselves in the community," said Glenn van Gulik of the Salvation Army.
The services that received some of that redistributed money that provided free daily lunches and dinners to those in need say it could be more impactful after being divided.
"Unfortunately, it's really covering the inflation on food costs for our programs anyway and the increased demand, so we will still need support from the community," said Peddle.
Daily food for Salvation Army residents and other meal programs will stay the same.
But the Busby Centre is bracing for even higher demand from vulnerable, hungry people.
"We're anticipating that we will see an increase to our outreach van and to our centre looking for food," said Peddle.
One client, who has been reliant on the service, echoed Peddle's sentiment.
"They have to go to the Busby van. So, the Busby is going to be overrun with people because this way, it splits them up, but now, they have to go to one source. It's not going to be easy," said the man who wished to remain anonymous after picking up his food at the Salvation Army in the final days of the program.
While clients say the sudden change saddens them, those at the Busby Centre say they are grateful for the Salvation Army's decade-long efforts, but this leaves a big gap to fill.
"I'd be hard-pressed to think this problem is going away anytime soon. I think it's going to perpetuate additional problems because if people are having to purchase food, if community programs are not available, then they may not be able to pay their rent," explained Peddle.
Stakeholders like Peddle say they will now be advocating different levels of government for additional funding.
"Because this is a crisis. We're already in a housing crisis, and now we're looking at a food security crisis within our communities if we don't have funding to make sure that programs like the Salvation Army are funded," added Peddle.
The Busby Centre, the Barrie Food Bank, and other local faith and community agencies met this week to discuss this decision's short- and long-term impacts.
In the meantime, the Busby Centre is preparing increasing bagged lunches and emergency grocery bags for this weekend when the change begins.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada makes amendments to foreign homebuyers ban – here's what they look like
Months after Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers took effect on Jan. 1, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has made several amendments to the legislation allowing non-Canadians to purchase residential properties in certain circumstances.
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
What is the grocery rebate in federal budget 2023? Key questions, answered
To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has introduced a one-time grocery rebate for low- and modest-income Canadians. Here is what we know about the rebate.
Spending to increase economic capacity is fiscally responsible, Freeland says in post-budget defence
Defending her latest federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said spending that increases economic capacity is fiscally responsible.
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest camp
RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
'Compostable' food packaging may contain hazardous 'forever chemicals': Canadian study
As Canada phases out single-use plastics, more restaurants are opting to use 'compostable' takeout containers. But a new study suggests some of these supposedly eco-friendly containers may pose hazards to our health and the environment.
Many Canadians like to tell 'white lies' about home-cooked meals: survey
Have you ever had to lie about the quality of a home-cooked meal to protect someone's feelings? According to a new survey by Research Co. you’re not the only one.
Victim of Vancouver stabbing had asked man not to vape near toddler, says grieving mom
The family of a 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Vancouver last weekend says he was attacked after asking someone not to vape near his young daughter.
From royal titles to animal testing: The law changes coming in the budget bill
The 2023 federal budget released this week includes a series of affordability measures, tax changes, and major spends on health care and the clean economy. But, tucked into the 255-page document are a series of smaller items you may have missed.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
Cold front to sweep mix of snow, rain across the Maritimes Thursday
A low-pressure system moving north of the St. Lawrence River valley will sweep a cold front across the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
How Portapique residents past and present are dealing with reminders of the 2020 mass shooting
The eve of the release of the final report from the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting is a reminder for residents of Portapique of their small community’s traumatic past.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The CAQ government has unveiled its long-promised plan to improve Quebec's public health network. Tabled at the Quebec legislature Wednesday by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Bill 15 promises a major shakeup.
-
'I lost a brother': Funeral held for teen who died in Old Montreal fire
Almost two weeks after his death, a funeral was held in Laval Wednesday for a teenager who died in the fire in Old Montreal.
-
Quebec's health-care reform plan draws backlash from
Quebec's sweeping new health-care plan—Bill 15—drew mixed reaction following its announcement Wednesday. Several health-care professionals say it's a massive undertaking—especially for a health minister who initially said he didn't want reform.
Ottawa
-
LRT
LRT | Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
-
Truck held together with bungee cord pulled off the road in eastern Ontario
Quinte OPP says officers stopped the vehicle on Trenton-Frankford Road on Wednesday with a bungee rope stretching across the back of the truck.
-
Migrants' influx helps Cornwall, Ont. labour shortage
Hundreds of migrants, who have crossed the Canadian border at Roxham Road in Quebec and have settled in Cornwall, were on the hunt for jobs on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dies after being pulled from house fire in Toronto's Junction Triangle
A man is dead after being pulled from a fire at a home in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.
-
Toronto police officer accused of failing to properly investigate woman's 'repeated pleas' for help before her murder
A Toronto police officer is facing disciplinary charges after he allegedly failed to 'conduct a sufficient investigation' into a woman's 'repeated pleas' for help with an ex-boyfriend that she had come to fear, just days prior to her murder.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto police
A male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
Kitchener
-
'Fairly emotional for everybody': Teen struck by LRT visits emergency crews who rescued him
Several weeks after a teen was stuck under an LRT train in Kitchener, he’s now up and walking and visited the emergency crews who helped rescue him.
-
Cambridge municipal election candidate suing city after names left off ballot
A retired political science professor says he was “stunned” by the way the Cambridge municipal election unfolded.
-
Businesses weigh in on government’s plan to reduce credit card fees
The federal government is touting plans to help small businesses by reducing credit card fees, but some local merchants say while they welcome the measure, the actual impact it will have on their operations will be minimal.
London
-
Coyote encounter unnerves woman
An evening walk along the trails of Westminster Ponds in southeast London, Ont. turned into a frantic scene for Denise Singh and her two dogs.
-
Over a dozen dogs 'dumped' across Huron and Perth Counties
More than a dozen dogs were abandoned across Huron and Perth Counties on March 23 and 24, and local dog lovers are furious about it.
-
2,700 cattle escape $2-million barn fire
Damage is estimated at $2-million after a barn and grass fire in southeast London on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family ‘ecstatic’ as 25-year-old murder mystery finally solved
Robert Steven Wright was convicted Wednesday of murdering Renee Sweeney, a little more than 25 years after her brutal killing shocked the community.
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to northern Ont. shooting, Crown drops attempted murder charge
A man who admitted to shooting up a home in Greater Sudbury in 2020 over a drug theft pled guilty Wednesday to reduced charges.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
Windsor
-
Chatham pipe band to drum up support with 'Tartan Day' celebration
Chatham’s Branch 642 Royal Canadian Legion Pipe Band is hosting the first ever ‘Tartan Day’ in southwestern Ontario, as the 77-year-old band looks to recruit new members.
-
Windsor West MPP presses Conservatives over anti-scab legislation
Anti-scab legislation was tabled Wednesday in Queen’s Park by Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and other members of the NDP which would ban the use of replacement workers during a strike or lockout.
-
Best of Windsor Essex Awards winners announced
The results are in — residents had their say voting on their favourite local hot spots for this year’s Best of Windsor Essex Awards.
Calgary
-
‘I started breaking down:’ Friends remember 15-year-old homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
-
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbing
Calgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.
-
Calgary archaeologist launches foundation to support female field researchers
A Calgary archaeologist wants to help more women get out in the field by launching the Fair Field Foundation, an organization to break barriers women often face.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police release video of 3 people placing 'large container' in dumpster where body was found
Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they believe are connected to a suspicious death.
-
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelations
A Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
Dog that attacked five-year-old Saskatoon boy involved in three other attacks
CTV News has learned a dog that attacked a five-year-old boy last week had been declared dangerous in February 2022, but the city had lost track of the owner a year ago.
Edmonton
-
Man found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the case
Police are looking for help in the suspicious death of a man found in a vehicle in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Spiritual leader's wife charged with sexual assault accuses police of taking cell phone without warrant
The wife of an Edmonton spiritual leader who is accused of sexual assault has a new lawyer.
-
'Fate was on my side': Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a river
It was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
Vancouver
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest camp
RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
'Disappointing' federal budget leaves several B.C. asks unfilled
Provincial politicians are expressing disappointment the federal budget didn't allocate specific dollars for key infrastructure projects, and that a more robust plan for housing wasn't detailed.
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPD
A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.