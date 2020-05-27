OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Bruce Peninsula National Park is bracing for more visitors as Ottawa announces plans to open more than half of its national parks and historic sites across the country.

The park, located in Tobermory at the tip of the Peninsula, will offer a limited opening of some day-use areas.

Flowerpot Island at Fathom Five National Marine Park will remain closed until further notice, as will the popular Grotto, the Visitor Centre and the Cyprus Lake Campground. Camping won't be permitted until at least June 21.

Staff say the priority continues to be restricting the spread of the virus.

They are encouraging visitors from outside the region to not travel to the park.

Last year, Bruce Peninsula National Park had up to half a million visitors.