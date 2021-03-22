INNISFIL, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police are investigating a brazen theft at the Roadshow's 400 Antiques Mall next to Highway 400 in Innisfil.

Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and security cameras caught the entire incident.

The video shows two men walking into the mall with their masks on, which do a good job hiding their faces until one man pulls his mask down to sip his coffee and looks straight into a camera recording his every move.

Henry Jones owns Roadshow's 400 Antiques Mall and says the two men stole a pair of earrings and a men's ring valued at nearly $13,000.

While watching the video back, Jones says, "This gentleman is getting his tools ready behind the showcase and is making sure there is nobody watching."

The video then shows the suspects approach a glass cabinet, and within seconds one of them picks the lock.

"You can see his hand go in the showcase, and he takes the two boxes out right there put them in his left pocket," says Jones.

The mall owner says his staff tried to stop the men, but they took off. Employees later found the two boxes they took, but both the earrings and the ring were nowhere to be found.

He fears they are gone forever.

Gary Nicholls is a customer at the mall and says, "It's hard enough for small businesses as it is, without having this stuff going on. It's a real shame".

The bold theft happened during COVID-19 restrictions, which only allow 100 people inside the mall.

Jones says the two men had to know they were on camera because every customer walks past a giant tv monitor that shows all the security cameras upon entry.

South Simcoe police say the investigation is active, and they expect it to be resolved soon.