Brampton man faces impaired charges after collision on New Year's Eve

A few hours short of the new year, a Brampton man was charged with impaired driving.

Provincial police in Caledon investigated a car at about 4 a.m. Saturday after a collision was reported on Highway 50, south of Emil Kolb Parkway.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers noticed the signs of impairment.

A 26-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and refusing to comply with the demand for a breath sample.

He has a court date in January.

Caledon OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage of the area during that time to please contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.