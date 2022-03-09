Bradford woman uses a 'wormy' solution to household waste

A Bradford woman has been reducing her impact on the environment with the help of some 'wormy' resources.

For more than 20 years, Cathy Nesbitt, founder of Cathy's Crawly Composters, has been vermicomposting, or worm composting, a process that uses worms to turn garbage into valuable soil.

She said the process of vermicomposting saves tons of waste from entering landfills.

It's estimated half to one-third of household waste is organic matter.

Worms can turn paper and food scraps into compost by breaking down the materials and creating nutrient-rich fertilizer - great for household plants and gardens.

Nesbitt, who also teaches laughter yoga, offers online workshops and packages for those who are interested in vermicomposting.

Complete information about vermicomposting and Cathy's Crawly Composters is available here.