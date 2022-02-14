Bradford, Ont. woman promotes positive mental health through laughter yoga
A woman in Bradford, Ont. combines laughter and exercise to promote positive mental health and well-being.
Cathy Nesbit of Cathy's Chuckle Club teaches laughter yoga, offering a free, online class every Tuesday.
Laughter yoga originated in India more than 25 years ago, according to the Laughter Yoga University website.
Nesbit said it's now a global movement and has several health benefits.
"I think the most important part of laughter is the oxygen. When we're stressed, we're not breathing properly, so our body isn't getting what it needs and for sure our brain isn't," Nesbit said.
"[It’s about] deciding every day that I'm going to laugh because when we're laughing we're totally present."
As people continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nesbit said there is no better time to introduce yourself into the world of laughter yoga.
"During this cuckoo time, we really need something to help our mental health. We have many problems, so laughter is the fastest happiness hack," Nesbit said.
She said it’s not always easy for people to add laughter into their exercise routine, but even if it’s forced, it’s still worth it.
"The brain doesn't know the difference between real and simulated laughter. As soon as we laugh, we start secreting love drugs and the brain says 'I'm laughing, I must be happy,'" Nesbit said.
"When you give yourself permission to engage in this … and break through that resistance, the magic happens."
Nesbit’s free classes are offered on her website at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, coded keywords
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now': survey
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now,' according to a new survey from Angus Reid.
MPs defeat Conservative motion calling for federal plan to end vaccine mandates, restrictions
The Conservative push to have the Liberal government present a plan to end federal vaccine mandates and restrictions by the end of the month was struck down on Monday.
Canada to give $500M loan, send $7.8M in lethal weapons to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide a $500-million loan and $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition to Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion grows.
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Several protest trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa, as Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act
The mayor of Ottawa said some progress is being made in efforts to reduce the size of the trucker convoy protests, with 'several trucks' leaving the city’s downtown core as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Photographs released of suspect vehicle in theft of truck in Peterborough, Ont. with 2K firearms inside
Police have released images of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a truck hauling more than 2,000 firearms in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 7 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, 3 new hospital admissions
Health officials in Nova Scotia have announced seven deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. According to a news release from the province, the deaths are all people from the Western Zone.
-
Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes
It's a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.
-
New Brunswick reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 112 hospitalizations Monday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, along with 112 hospitalizations on Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Gyms, spas reopen as Quebec enters next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act, pledges support for Ottawa businesses affected by trucker protest
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
Reported hack of convoy protest crowdfund reveals nearly 500 alleged Ottawa donors
A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
One person in serious condition after shooting at Toronto high school
Police say that one person has serious injuries after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
'We can't go backwards again': Local business community reacts to accelerated reopening plan
Businesses in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County are preparing for changes to capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements.
-
2 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 75 in hospital
Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
London
-
Critically ill toddler stuck in government bureaucracy can't wait: supporters
The fate of a toddler suffering rare and painful syndrome remains in limbo with the federal government, frustrating supporters in London, Ont.
-
Fatal early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has died after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
-
Wednesday warm-up followed by a messy winter mix Thursday
It has been an icy cold Valentines Day on Monday with temperatures well below normal.
Northern Ontario
-
'If you can’t beat them, join them': Manitoulin Island curler wins big with Team Jacobs
Well-known Manitoulin Island curler Jordan Chandler has competed against Brad Jacobs at the last 10 provincial championships but this year they were on the same team.
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Windsor
-
Windsor blockade causes 'long term, serious damage': auto insiders
Although the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge lasted for a week, experts say it has caused serious problems for Canada-U.S. relations.
-
42 arrests, 37 vehicle seizures made by police in Windsor protest
Windsor police say there have been 42 arrests and 37 seized vehicles since the onset of the protest near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths, 49 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 245 new high risk cases over three days and 49 hospitalizations.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Courts strike down challenge of Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools: Kenney
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools but Premier Jason Kenney says the Court of Queen's Bench has quashed the attempt.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Saskatoon developer says downtown core is 'dying'
In a letter to city council, a Saskatoon developer argues the city's downtown area is "dying" and outlines the ways he thinks it could be "fixed."
-
Pedestrian injured in Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say they are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 12 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 12 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Alberta to toughen oil sands emissions standards that reward big Canadian polluters
The province of Alberta plans to toughen its greenhouse gas emissions standards for oil sands mines, closing a loophole that rewarded some of Canada’s highest-emitting facilities with millions of dollars’ worth of tradeable credits, two sources with knowledge of the changes told Reuters.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial March
A well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
B.C. drivers can renew their insurance online starting in May, officials say
Drivers in British Columbia will soon be able to renew their personal vehicle insurance online as the province discontinues dates on licence plate decals.