BARRIE, ONT. -- A Bradford woman is recovering in hospital after being hit by two drivers who both took off from the scene.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Holland Street West and West Park Avenue.

South Simcoe Police say the 65-year-old woman was hit by the first vehicle as she crossed the street. The driver sped off eastbound on Holland, allegedly blowing through several red lights. Police say the woman was then hit by another vehicle that drove off south on West Park.

Police have not offered descriptions of the suspect vehicles or drivers. Poor weather does not appear to have been a factor in either crash.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.