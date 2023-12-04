BARRIE
    • Bradford West Gwillimbury's 'Light Up' Christmas light contest is on

    Christmas lights display in this file image. Christmas lights display in this file image.

    Grab a few extension cords and that messy ball of lights in the corner; it's time for the Light Up Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) outdoor light contest.

    Starting December 1, residents and business owners are invited to transform their homes and storefronts into dazzling displays of lights, ornaments, and seasonal decorations.

    "We are excited to announce the Light Up BWG contest to our community," said Mayor James Leduc.

    "This is a wonderful opportunity for residents and businesses to come together, showcase their holiday spirit, and share in the magic of the holiday season," Leduc said.

    Register your home or business for the Light Up BWG contest until December 19 using its online form.

    On the evening of December 21, BWG council will make its way to each of the participating locations and judge the entries based on creativity, uniqueness, and overall impact!

    Contest Details

    Residents and businesses must register to participate. Contest runs between  9 a.m. on December 1 and until 11:59 p.m. on December 19.

    Prizes will be awarded for:

    • Best storefront (business category)
    • First, second and third place winners (residential category).

    Winners will be announced on December 22.

