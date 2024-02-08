BARRIE
    Bradford seniors defrauded out of thousands of dollars

    South Simcoe Police have opened an investigation after two seniors in Bradford West Gwillimbury were defrauded out of thousands of dollars.

    Police say the victims, aged 60 and 89, received phone calls from someone posing as a police officer claiming their grandson was under arrest and needed money for bail.

    Police say a male suspect picked up the funds at the homes of both victims after they obtained cash.

    The suspect then demanded a second payment from the 89-year-old, who told a family member, who then called the police.

    According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, fraudsters will typically pose as police, lawyers or court officials to trick panicked victims into acting fast.

    Typical scenarios include needing bail money, a car accident, or help returning from a foreign country. Seniors are most often the target, but not always.

    Anyone who is targeted by a scam, even if they don’t lose any money, is asked to contact their local police department’s non-emergency number and/or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. 

