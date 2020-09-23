Advertisement
Bradford man facing charges after ATV crash leaves one man dead, police say
BARRIE -- A 22-year-old Bradford man faces multiple charges including Operation While Impaired after an early morning ATV crash left one man dead and a woman seriously injured in Bradford, police say.
South Simcoe Police say emergency crews responded to 12th Line near 10 Sideroad around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police, after an investigation, officers determined all three people were riding the ATV, "when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck several trees."
Police say 22-year-old Tyler Hun-Pang of Bradford has been charged with
- Operation Causing Death
- Operation Causing Bodily Harm
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Operation While Impaired
- Over 80
- Accident Resulting in Death
The 21-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.