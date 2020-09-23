BARRIE -- A 22-year-old Bradford man faces multiple charges including Operation While Impaired after an early morning ATV crash left one man dead and a woman seriously injured in Bradford, police say.

South Simcoe Police say emergency crews responded to 12th Line near 10 Sideroad around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, after an investigation, officers determined all three people were riding the ATV, "when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck several trees."

Police say 22-year-old Tyler Hun-Pang of Bradford has been charged with

Operation Causing Death

Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation While Impaired

Over 80

Accident Resulting in Death

The 21-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

As of 12:10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.