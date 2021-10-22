Bradford man faces nearly a dozen child pornography charges

BARRIE, ONT. -

A 36-year-old Bradford man is accused of a number of child pornography charges, according to South Simcoe Police.

The Canada Border Services Agency contacted police at the beginning of this month after they intercepted a package that contained child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant at the man's home in Bradford and say they seized a quantity of child pornography and several electronic devices.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and faces a number of charges, including accessing, importing and possessing child pornography. Police say the investigation is ongoing.