Bradford man faces nearly a dozen child pornography charges
File photo. (Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)
BARRIE, ONT. -
A 36-year-old Bradford man is accused of a number of child pornography charges, according to South Simcoe Police.
The Canada Border Services Agency contacted police at the beginning of this month after they intercepted a package that contained child pornography.
Police executed a search warrant at the man's home in Bradford and say they seized a quantity of child pornography and several electronic devices.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and faces a number of charges, including accessing, importing and possessing child pornography. Police say the investigation is ongoing.