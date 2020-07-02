BARRIE, ONT. -- A house in the Holland Marsh went up in flames on Tuesday, leaving a young couple homeless.

The blaze is believed to have started on an outside deck at the home on Tornado Drive.

Forty firefighters from Bradford, King and Innisfil, tackled the fire, quickly extinguishing the flames.

The couple was home at the time; luckily, no one was injured.

Meanwhile, two pets are unaccounted for at this time.

Fire officials say there were working smoke alarms in the home.